Good turnout for annual Postgate Rally

Pilgrims came from across North and East Yorkshire to attend the annual Postgate Rally in honour of the English and Welsh Martyrs and Blessed Nicholas Postgate.

The rally takes place in Egton Bridge and Ugthorpe in alternate years and this time was held in Egton Bridge.

Bishop Terence Drainey was the preacher and principal celebrant at the Mass and was assisted by a number of diocesan priests.

Ahead of the rally, around 25 people took part in the Walk for Vocations from St Anne’s Church, Ugthorpe, to St Hedda’s Church, Egton Bridge. Bishop Terence Drainey was the preacher and principal celebrant at the Mass and was assisted by diocesan priests.

Known as the Martyr of the Moors, Blessed Nicholas lived from 1596 or 1597 to August 6 1679, when he was executed in York as part of the anti-Catholic persecution in England.