Golf ladies’ year of fundraising to help charity

Wendy Hurworth, outgoing Ladies’ Captain at Whitby Golf Club, has spearheaded a year of fundraising to support Alzheimer’s Society – and has presented a cheque of £585.

Members of Whitby Golf Club raised funds through a variety of activities such as a special charity day with a golf competition and cake stall, a forfeit competition run by club caterer Bob Scott and encouraging club members to make a charity donation in lieu of sending Christmas cards.

Wendy said: “I have really enjoyed raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society throughout 2017.

“I chose this charity as I had recently attended a talk about dementia support and also a close friend has Alzheimer’s and I have observed the support she and her family have received since the diagnosis through the society’s services.

“I’m really proud that my efforts will help Alzheimer’s Society be there for more people affected by dementia and create a lasting change.”

Deborah Senior, Dementia Support Worker for Alzheimer’s Society in Whitby, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity said: “We are extremely grateful to Wendy and members of Whitby Golf Club for the time and energy she put into fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society. We need more people like Wendy to join us as we take on dementia together.”