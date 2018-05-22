Goldsborough’s Fox and Hounds back open as country pub

The Fox and Hounds at Goldsborough has recently re-opened as a country pub, complete with spectacular coastal views, after being run as a restaurant for more than 13 years.

Landlord Rich Angell and his wife Angela have taken on a new lease from Mulgrave Estate and are keen to return the place to its roots as a traditional country pub.

Rich said: “We’d just like people to know the Fox and Hounds is a pub again and everybody is welcome.

“We are delighted to be given this opportunity to bring the Fox and Hounds back to a country pub.

“In our first two weeks we’ve had fantastic support and a warm welcome from both the local community and visitors to the area.

“We’re looking forward to building on this as we re-establish the pub.”