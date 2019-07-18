Golden keys honour for hotel concierge at Raithwaite, near Whitby

The Head Concierge at Raithwaite Estate is over the moon at being able to proudly wear his golden keys – a huge honour in the world of hotels and hospitality.

Simon James told the Gazette he was thrilled to have become a lifelong member of the Society of Golden Keys of Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

To become a member, an applicant must have served a minimum of five years as a concierge and be proposed by two members who have themselves been members of the society for at least three years.

Unbeknown to Simon, his professionalism and quality of service was being noted by the right people.

“I looked after some guests at Raithwaite, one of whom was one of the longest serving key holders in the UK and went on to nominate me,” he said. Simon sat a “very intensive” interview in London and was delighted to then receive his membership in Glasgow.

“You will see them [key holders] at high end hotels around the world – it’s a very proud moment for me,” he said. “I’m 55 and for me to get these keys is a dream come true and an amazing achievement. I’m very passionate about my job at Raithwaite.”

The society has been in existence since 1952 when a group of Head Hall Porters of several leading London Hotels got together and agreed to set up an organisation which closely resembled one which had been formed some years earlier in France called Les Clefs d’Or (The Golden Keys).