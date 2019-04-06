Godfather of Goth Wayne Hussey will headline Whitby's Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival in November - plus details of this month's event and how to get tickets

As the finishing touches are put to this month’s festival, organisers of Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival, Whitby’s newest Goth Festival, have revealed some exciting plans for the future.

Due to huge demand for their inaugural weekenders over the weekend of April 26 to 28, the headliners for November’s festival and the dates for 2020 have been revealed.

The Godfather of Goth and front man of The Mission, Wayne Hussey will headline the Saturday evening of the November’s festival which takes place over the weekend of November 10 t 3

Wayne’s visit to Whitby is an extension to last year’s Aniversário Tour’which saw him perform some of The Mission’s best hits across Europe to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Headlining the Friday night of November’s Festival is and Dutch goth-rock/darkwave act Clan of Xymox.

Clan of Xymox are playing gigs across the world in support their latest release Days of Black and the Tomorrow’s Ghosts date come straight after a huge European and South American tour.

There will be a performance of Dracula's Ghost By Don't Go Into The Cellar! Theatre Company on the Sunday of November’s festival.

There will also be performances from: She Past Away, October Burns Black, AlterRed, Inkubus Sukkubus, Grooving In Green and Syd.31.

Tomorrow’s Ghosts will also return nest year with events taking place over the weekends of April 24 to 26 and October 30 to November1 and work has begun on bringing some more of the biggest names from the alternative world of music to Whitby.

Kirstin Lavender from Absinthe Promotions said: “We are really excited for April and November festivals and are pleased to be able to announce, in conjunction with SIV, the dates for next year.

Wayne Hussey of The Mission said: “I’ve played at Whitby now four or five times and also a couple of times with The Mission and it’s always, always been a great show playing to the warmest audience.

"The townspeople themselves are traditionally so welcoming even if the weather is more unreliable. I’m experienced enough now to know to wrap up warm and to don my woolly tights under my trousers when I hit town.

"As always, it’ll be a show I’ll look forward to. I am looking at doing something special for this show, playing with an instrumental line-up I’ve never played live with before. I can’t say too much yet until my plans are more concrete but as soon as they are you’ll be the first to know. Hopefully we shall see you there.”

Early bird tickets for November will be available at Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival this month. The event features Chameleons Vox, Pop Will Eat Itself, and New Model Army

Day and weekend tickets are now on sale:

Whitby Pavilion box office: 01947 458899 or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk