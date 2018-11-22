Goathland to welcome its own permanent library - after 52 years without one

Goathland will have its own library again in the near future, 52 years after its original library closed.

The library will be based in the Community Hub in the village, with it being one of the drivers of the development on the whole. The plan has been backed by North Yorkshire County Council’s library service.

The original village library, which was in the Reading Room, closed in 1966 when mobile libraries came into being - however that too was lost in 2011, leaving Goathland without any library service for the last seven years.

Keith Thompson, chairman of the Hub said: “Effectively, 52 years on we have come full circle.

“We have a volunteer group of ten to run it and of course it’s open to anyone in North Yorkshire.

“Hopefully, it will become more than just a library for those who use it. Visitors can have a coffee, sit in the sun outside and socialise.

“We are also planning to hold film shows using material from the British Film Archives as well as putting on talks on various subjects at the Hub.”

The official opening takes place at 2pm on December 12.