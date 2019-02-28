Goathland property oozes charm and character

Substantial semi-detached property at Goathland, built around 1910 and retaining all the charm and character of a property of this era.

Situated on the outskirts of this beautiful North Yorkshire Moors National Park village among similar prestigious properties.

Darnholme Road, Goathland - �265,000.

The village centre and amenities are just a short walk away, skirted by beautiful greens and grazing sheep.

Truly an idyllic rural retreat yet within approximately nine miles of the bustling historic seaside resort of Whitby, a perfect location for coast and moors.

This beautifully maintained property, Eskholme, is currently run as a highly successful holiday let business by the present owners, however would equally make a superb permanent home.

The property backs onto open fields and has stunning rural views.

There is a pretty rear garden and ample parking to the front.

With a real welcoming, homely feel this delightful property needs to be viewed and internal inspection is essential to appreciate the size, charm and location.

On the market with Bridgfords for £265,000.