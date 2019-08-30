Goathland Plough Stots to tackle Three Peaks Challenge - with traditional dance at top of each summit

Traditional sword dance team Goathland Plough Stots will be taking on the challenge of the National Three Peaks, raising money for Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

The team will start the challenge on Saturday September 21 by scaling Ben Nevis, moving on to Scafell Pike and finishing at Snowden within a 24-hour time limit. However, there will be a bit of a twist.

The Plough Stots perform near the Cook statue, Whitby.'picture: Robert Townsend.

At each summit, the team will perform their traditional dance, accompanied by top class musicians including Robin Hood’s Bay’s Eliza Carthy MBE.

Eliza said: “The Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group sits very close to our hearts.

“The challenge we’re undertaking is not even close to that of the challenges faced by the children and families affected by cancer and leukaemia. We want to support this charity to continue the incredible work they do, to try and cure children of cancer.”

Chris Hutchings, leader of Goathland Plough Stots, said: “As this horrible issue is something that has recently been felt by our close-knit community, we wanted to get involved and do something to help raise awareness.

“We had to, of course, make it a little bit more ‘Plough Stots’ so we will be in our traditional uniform, and performing our figures at the peak of each mountain – hopefully to at least one man and his dog.”

The team will take on this unique version of the Three Peaks challenge, walking a total of 23 miles, ascending 3,064ft and covering 462 miles from Scotland to Wales in just 24 hours. They want to raise over £1,000.

Click here if you can help.