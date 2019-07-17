Girl approached by driver who asked her to get in his car in Whitby

A girl has been approached by a driver who tried to persuade her to get in his car in Whitby.

The incident happened shortly after 8am this morning as the Eskdale pupil was on her way to school.

A black VW Passat with tinted windows approached her and the driver, a man in his early 40s, asked her for directions before asking her to get in the car.

The girl declined and ran away.

The man in question is described as of Afro/Caribbean/mixed race appearance. He is of average build with short black hair with flecks of grey. He was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

The passenger was described as mid 30s, with black hair in a flat top style.

Police are looking to trace the vehicle. Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting NYP-17072019-0127.