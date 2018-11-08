Girl, 3, climbs Whitby’s 199 Steps every day to raise money for Children in Need

A kind-hearted three-year-old has spent a week in Whitby climbing the town’s 199 Steps to help youngsters less fortunate than herself.

Molly Edith Duke has been setting off on her first walk up the steps around half past 10 each morning with her Pudsey bear and Children in Need collection bucket, then going up again periodically throughout the day.

Molly Duke.

Her gran Sue said: “Molly is very excited and goes to sleep every night chattering about the money for the poor boys and girls.

“I am one very proud grandma. I hope she raises lots of money.”

Molly, from Huddersfield, has also been enjoying trips to the beach during her holiday at the seaside with her dad Andy and mum Sharron.

Some Whitby businesses have supported Molly allowing her bucket to be left in their establishment while she is climbing the steps with her Pudsey Bear.

