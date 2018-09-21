Get your entries in for the Yorkshire Coast's top business awards

Have you got your entry in yet for the Yorkshire Coast’s biggest and best business awards?

The 2018 Scarborough News Business Awards are fast approaching, with a new main sponsor, new compere – Harry Gration – and a new community category.

Last year's business awards

The black-tie event takes place at Scarborough Spa on Friday November 30, with another lively theme, this year the fab music of the 1960s.

It will be another great night to celebrate the best of the area’s businesses and their leaders, staff and colleagues - and now's the time to get your entries in.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

The headline sponsor for this year is one of the region’s biggest employers, McCain Foods, and we are pleased to announce their support for the event. Greg Foster, head of corporate affairs at McCain Foods (GB), said: “McCain Foods has been in Scarborough for 50 years and we have recently announced over £100m of investment in our site in Eastfield as we secure our operations for the next 50 years.

“We are passionate about the community and, by supporting these awards, we want to recognise the achievements that are being made by businesses and individuals in the area. We look forward to everyone getting involved and making them a great success.” The awards are open to businesses in Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Ryedale, Bridlington and East Yorkshire.

Last year's business awards

The event is run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles the Whitby Gazette and Bridlington Free Press, supported by our great Events Team. Category sponsors for 2018 include West Building Supplies, Lloyd Dowson, the University of Hull, YH Training, Boyes Stores, Plaxton, Handelsbanken, Pinkney Grunwells, Travel Counsellors, Plaxton and the Scarborough Business Ambassadors.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

This year’s categories:

• Apprentice

• Young Entrepreneur

• New Business

• Small Business

• Medium Business

• Large Business

• Employer of the Year

• Women in Business

• Tourism

• Export Achievement

• Bridlington/East Yorkshire

• Best Community Contribution by a Business

• Business Person

• Plus, a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by The Scarborough News.

Thank you to Sheffield International Venues of the Spa for their co-operation.

To enter and for the criteria, go to the website: https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/businessawards.