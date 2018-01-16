Get into gear – drivers needed to help the community

Volunteer drivers are being sought by Whitby and District Community Transport.

The group is particularly keen to recruit drivers in of Robin Hood’s Bay, Sleights, Goathland, Glaisdale, Lealholm and Staithes.

Manager Alan Lund said: “Our volunteer drivers are the backbone of our service and they do a great job for us.

“We are on the lookout for more drivers and are sure there are people out there who would like to join us. It is a good way of meeting interesting people while doing something worthwhile for our local community.”

“Passengers use the service for things like transport to and from hospitals, doctors’ surgeries, attending local day centres or even visiting friends.”

Volunteer drivers use their own car and receive a mileage allowance which helps to cover the running cost. When a journey is booked, the group’s booking officer calculates the fare and informs the driver and the passenger of the cost of the journey. This is paid directly to the driver by the passenger.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call Mr Lund on 01947 606440 or call in at the office in Church House, Flowergate and speak to one of the team. Anyone interested in using the service as a passenger by joining the Passenger Membership Scheme should call 01947 602982.

Whitby & District Community Transport (formerly known as Good Neighbours Community Transport) is a registered charity and has been providing transport for people in Whitby and the surrounding areas since 1996.

It has more than 800 members and last year, volunteer drivers took passengers on journeys covering more than 100,000 miles. Anyone aged over 60 can use the scheme, and people under 60 can use it if they are registered disabled, referred by Social Services, or by another caring agency.