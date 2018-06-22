Generous detached family home in Whitby ‘a real gem’

Are you wanting a generous detached family home close enough to town and all amenities, with garage, gardens and close to a bus route?

Then look no further.

This wonderful detached home is located close to everything that you would need, also only a short stroll into town for the more active.

Situated at the top of a quiet cul - de - sac this property is a little gem.

The accommodation is generous throughout and the home has that sense of space that is so desired.

There is also scope to extend with the relevant permissions making this an ideal purchase.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a good size kitchen with modern wall and base units, integral appliances and plenty of storage, onto a separate dining room which could be easily converted to be a large kitchen/diner and ideal family space.

The lounge to the front is again generous and has a large window overlooking the front gardens.

The first floor houses two large double bedrooms and one good single bedroom all with fitted wardrobe storage continuing the ample storage throughout.

The bathroom, although in need of modernisation, is again a good size.

There is the addition of a porch to the front which is ideal for muddy boots and jackets and of course the dog.

The property is sat on a large plot and has front, back and side gardens; there is independent access to the garage from the garden. This property definitely warrants closer inspection and is offered with no upward chain, viewing through sole agents Astin’s.