‘Gem of a property’ offers elevated views of Sleights and Esk Valley

This week’s property of the week certainly has the WOW factor and simply will not disappoint!

Located on Echo Hill, in a delightful semi-rural position and enjoying elevated views right over Sleights and the Esk Valley, this stunning house has been extended by the vendors and undergone a wealth of renovation and works both inside and out, enhancing the many delightful features the property already possessed while adding an array of others to make this the magnificent property that it is today. Situated just off a private road, the property offers privacy and tranquillity, yet has the benefit of being in a close small community and the advantages of village life close at hand.

Approached from the rear, there are handcrafted automatic gates to the parking area and integral garage while hard and soft landscaping to the rear garden give a hint to the care taken with all the work that has been carried out. The accommodation is set over three floors with the ground floor having an array of generous rooms.

The beautiful bespoke kitchen diner has granite worktops, stone floors, encased Aga and integral appliances, while also boasting wonderful views over open countryside.

There is a delightful lounge with large bay and feature fireplace, generous separate dining room perfect for entertaining, large downstairs cloakroom, as well as benefitting from access to the large integral garage and separate large utility.

A wide staircase with feature stained glass window leads to the first floor which has four good sized double bedrooms, accessed off a large landing, family bathroom with roll top bath and separate shower, and a separate WC and a staircase to the third floor which has two further bedrooms that benefit from eaves storage.