Gas explosion at Scarborough house

FIRE crews were called to reports of an explosion at a house in Scarborough.

Gas engineers were already at the property on Gildercliffe when a crew from Scarborough Fire Station arrived at the scene just after 9.30pm last night (Frid March 9).

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said the fire crew liased with gas engineers and police on scene and left the incident with them.

The spokeswoman added: "They (gas engineers) believed the explosion was in the kitchen and had blown a window out."

No-one was injured in the incident.