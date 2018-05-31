Gallery: Yorkshire coast cliffs in ‘hall of fame’

The award-winning nature reserve at Bempton Cliffs, between Bridlington and Scarborough, has been welcomed into Trip Advisor’s illustrious Hall of Fame.

The global review site’s Hall of Fame features attractions and accommodation that have maintained the highest standards and have subsequently received a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.

Only 10 per cent of businesses that appear on the site ever receive a Certificate of Excellence, so to be awarded five in a row is quite an achievement.

Visitor experience manager, Sarah Aitken, said: “Being on this list is all about quality – of our customer service, our facilities and the overall visitor experience. We work very hard to give every one of our visitors a day out to remember on the cliff tops – and this listing is testament to the efforts of the entire team. We’re all extremely proud.”