Gallery to show artistic perspective of North Yorks Moors

An exhibition which kicks off just before the Spring Bank Holiday will showcase the artistic perspective of the North York Moors National Park by a group of artists from East Anglia.

The Moor Impressions Exhibition is now under way at the National Park’s Inspired by… gallery at Danby, displaying original works by the 20 members of the East Anglian Group of Marine Artists.

Footbridge across Roxby Beck, by Andrew King.

The group of professional and semi-professional artists were originally attracted to the 26 miles of National Park coastline but after venturing inland, they found plenty of artistic inspiration right across the North York Moors and have since made an annual visit to the area to add to the vast body of work they have created.

Alongside this year’s exhibition four day-long workshops will be held by two members of the group.

Sue Williams, a graduate from St Martins School of Art in London who now lives in South Norfolk, will share her expertise in watercolours and acrylics this Sunday (May 27) and June 17.

Meanwhile fellow Norfolk resident John Shave will concentrate on developing modern impressionist techniques to paint landscapes during a session on May 27 and seascapes on June 16.

The exhibition runs until Monday June 18 but members of the Inspired by… gallery’s Supporters’ Scheme.

Members of the public also have the chance to meet the artists during Saturday afternoon.

Sally Ann Smith, curator for the gallery, said: “It has been fantastic to see the North York Moors become a firm favourite among this group of passionate and enthusiastic artists.

“The diversity of the group both in terms of their chosen medium and the interpretation of the landscape shines through in the vast body of work we will be displaying during the exhibition.”

For more information go to www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/inspiredby