Gallery: Scarborough wakes up to snow on Thursday morning

Scarborough awoke to a layer of snow this morning.
Drivers have been warned not to travel in the worst-hit coastal areas of Yorkshire.
Thanks to photographer Tony Bartholomew for these early-morning images.
Scarborough awoke to a layer of snow this morning.
Drivers have been warned not to travel in the worst-hit coastal areas of Yorkshire.
Thanks to photographer Tony Bartholomew for these early-morning images.
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.