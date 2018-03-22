Gala concert a fitting end to great festival

Driving wind and snow were no match for the performers and parents attending

the Boyes Gala Concert of the Eskdale Festival of the Arts 2018 last Saturday.

Hundreds flocked to Whitby Pavilion to see and hear some dramatic and musical highlights from the annual competition.

This included verse speaking, instrumental solos, duets, drama, Shakespeare, school choirs, musical ensembles and the sound of the Esk Valley Concert Band.

Festival Chairman Dave Bradley was delighted at the standards achieved in this year’s festival and was thrilled by the friendly, creative and positive atmosphere which permeated all the events.

The concert raised more than £1,000 through tickets sales and a raffle and this will help to cover some of the costs associated with hiring the Pavilion and adjudicators’ fees.

The Rotary Club of Whitby and District offered three bursaries to young musicians - Lily Beaver (young pianist), Imogen Peagam (young vocalist) and Ewan Wormald (young instrumentalist).

The festival committee awarded bursaries to Hyunbee Jung (commitment to the festival and music in general) and Toby Welford (musical excellence). Jasmin Stonehouse was awarded the Frances Quantrill Memorial Trophy for commitment to music groups and particularly the Whitby Music Centre.

Young Musician of the Year (the Albert Hicks Trophy) went to Zak Parlby for his musicianship and his ability to arrange groups and inspire other learners. National Choir Day takes place on Saturday April 7, with 18 adult choirs from across the country are competing at the pavilion.