Fylingdales staff attend remembrance events

Military personnel and families joined in the local commemoration ceremonies on the 100th year that marked the end of hostilities of the First World War.

RAF Fylingdales staff attended events at Whitby, Pickering, Thornton Dale and Scarborough.

Each of the events was well attended with officers from the station laying wreaths and taking part in the two minutes’ silence to mark the end of the First World War and remember the Fallen from all wars.

Wing Commander Alun Walton said: “This is an important day for RAF Fylingdales as our people pay tribute to the men and women who sacrificed so much over a 100 years ago.”

