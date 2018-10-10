Fylingdales football stars kick off term  in stylish new strip

Pupils from Fylingdales C of E Primary School have kicked off the new term in style, following the delivery of a Premier League Primary Stars kit for their football teams.

The boy’s football team was able to wear their new kit during an inter-school football tournament last Wednesday at Eskdale School.

The boys played with great enthusiasm and looked smart in their kits, finishing fifth overall. The girls’ team are looking forward to their matches next week.

Premier League Primary Stars is available to primary schools across England and Wales and uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire girls and boys aged five to 11 to learn and be active.

PLPrimaryStars.com offers teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, Maths, PE and PSHE, and opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers like the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme.