Fylingdales Charity Cup family fun in pictures

Welly wanging, welly-walking football and sack races probably aren’t what you’d expect from your normal family fun day – but the Fylingdales Charity Cup at Grouse Hill Farm has always been a bit out of the ordinary.

The day, organised by Graham Smith and Lisa Rowett-Smith, has become a mainstay on the calendar for local Leeds United fans Whitby Whites, who battled it out with fellow Whites fans from Scarborough and Nottingham to lift the trophy.

Organisers Lisa Rowett-Smith and Graham Smith cheer with fundraisers. Picture by Richard Ponter - 184329j

Whitby retained the trophy, not conceding a goal all afternoon.

However, there was controversy in the welly wanging, with Whitby’s welly not adjudged to have gone between the goalposts.

There was also entertainment from Raw 60s, Charlie Brown, Dirty Windows and James Wales.

The family fun day has raised £23,000 to date, and looks set to hit its £7,000 target this year, meaning it’ll give a huge boost to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.