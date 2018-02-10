Fyling Hall: Top marks for school in latest figures

The recent publication of performance figures from the Department of Education highlighted the hard work of both our pupils and staff last year.

In particular, being placed third in the county for our ‘value added’ (which is teacher-speak for getting the best out of our pupils) is an achievement that everybody here is very proud of – as well as giving our current sixth formers something to aim for.

Pupils often comment on the individual attention that they get at Fyling Hall – this of course can make it difficult for them to avoid too many deadlines – but it also makes it very easy for pupils to achieve their best.

Last year, one of our Polish scholars, Filip Wronowski certainly did this – he achieved an incredible 4 A*s and 1 A in his A Levels, but we are proud of him because he achieved his potential and not just because he achieved a string of A*s.

We are non-selective and as the performance figures prove, we stretch all our pupils in all areas.

Our recently introduced Rockschool course (which is an alternative to A level music) has, for example, allowed some of our more musical pupils to shine, with all of last year’s candidates achieving places in their chosen courses at performing arts universities.

Our message is clear: hard work plus Fyling Hall, equals success.