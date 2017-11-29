Fyling Hall School news: Passion and adrenalin of sport got me hooked!

For quite a long time, I was confused as to why my school takes sport so seriously,

Before I came here, I dodged it at every chance I got.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve not suddenly become an aspiring Olympian, but on Wednesday I played in my first rugby match as a member of the Fyling Hall first team.

And… I suppose I get it now, the passion, the adrenalin, the sheer excitement of it all that grips everyone so strongly that the coaches forget to keep track of the score.

Our first team played against Scarborough College, losing 36-27.

As cliché as this may sound, I don’t think anyone really minded that we lost, because we tried our best and had fun.

Everyone who was there watching could tell you, the whole team acted and played as if they genuinely wanted to be there and wanted to win and there were some truly excellent plays.

