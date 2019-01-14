Youngsters enjoy Harry Potter-themed learning

Fyling Hall School has magical Harry Potter-style makeover

From floating candles in the corridor to a Quidditch pitch in the playground, there’s a touch of magic about the new term at Fyling Hall School.

The junior school is being transformed – or should that be transfigured – into Hogwarts, complete with a potions classroom and a hidden forest, from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

Fyling Hall youngsters try these broomsticks out for size.

1. Room on the broom

Fyling Hall youngsters try these broomsticks out for size.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Maria shows off her Potter-themed look.

2. Ten points to Gryffindor

Maria shows off her Potter-themed look.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Teacher Rachel Watson with Verity, Alex and Sarah, with tricks and spells at the ready.

3. Spellbound

Teacher Rachel Watson with Verity, Alex and Sarah, with tricks and spells at the ready.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bonnie with the Magic Globe.

4. World of Wonder

Bonnie with the Magic Globe.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2