Fyling Hall chosen as private music exam centre for Trinity College London

Fyling Hall has just been announced as a private examination centre for Trinity College London.

In addition to its own music students, the school’s exam centre can also be extended to students from other local schools, meaning they will be spared regular hikes around the county.

Ever since Whitby lost its permanent music examination centre at Eskdale School three years ago, teachers in the area have had to arrange for their pupils to take graded music exams at various venues around the North East and Yorkshire.

Sandra Stewart, who is now the school’s Trinity College representative, managed to organise some special visits from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exam board, but, along with her colleagues Tony Cross and Bob Butterfield, still felt that a permanent exam centre needed to be found locally, so the area can continue to produce musicians of a consistently high standard.

After much discussion, it was decided that a change of exam syllabus - to one that encapsulated the needs of all music students - would enable more entries from more individual teachers, ensuring sufficient numbers for regular examination sessions at one venue.

Trinity College London proved to be the preferred choice and after weeks of negotiating, Fyling Hall was chosen as a private examination centre for the college.

Contact Miss Stewart via the school’s office (01947 880353 or email office@fylinghall.org with any queries.