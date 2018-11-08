Further frustration at Whitby pier work delays

Re ‘Pier works to shut down’ (Gazette, 2 November):

Did we honestly expect anything else? Scarborough Borough Council just laughs in our faces whiletaking our monies.

After 10 years of prevarications and delays we are now told of yet another delay.

How much, if any, work was actually done in the past few weeks?

Will this delay now allow Scarborough Borough Council to gain even more interest on the monies banked?

You can already write the headline in next April’s Gazette and the photo opportunity for some local councillors - ‘Work to restart on the piers thanks to your hard working councillors’.

No surprise when there is a council election in May.

Will another delay then be announced in June with the weather is ‘too hot’ to continue?

We need councillors who care passionately about our town and who will not simply bend when leaned upon by officers (our servants) and the ‘inner circle’ of councillors with blinkered vision and personal ambitions.

Our town needs investment and cannot be seen as a cash cow for the council’s coffers.

Too much is being taken out of the town from community charge, business rates, parking and the harbour revenue whilst so much needs to be done.

Where is that money going? Down the plug hole that is Scarborough town.

Local residents are subsidising losses such as the Open Air Theatre, the demolition of the Futurist and soon the waterpark.

When the waterpark operator, Alpamare UK, pulls out we will be left to pick up the pieces of a £9m loan and a failing business.

The business plan as presented was never sustainable.

The responsibility for public services, repairs and development is down to Scarborough Borough Council but they have been fortunate in having a portfolio holder on our Town Council.

That council was ‘persuaded’ to take over the responsibility for toilets, so residents now pay twice for a service provision, and also to gift the borough council £100k plus from the parish precept for the pier footbridge.

We need one unitary authority which, unlike the borough council, might listen, show some commonsense, care and have a vision for Whitby.

Don’t let it continue - enough is enough.

Mike Ward

Dunsley