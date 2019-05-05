Fundraising a piece of cake for WI team at spring clean day

Gathering for the spring clean in Glaisdale.
In conjunction with the Glaisdale Village Spring Clean, Kate Johnson of the Glaisdale WI held a coffee and cake morning in the Robinson Institute in aid of W.H.I.S.H.

Gemma Brew also ran the popular W.H.I.S.H tombola, with most customers coming away with a quality prize.

A WI spokeswoman said: “Many thanks to all the ladies who supplied cakes and treats, and to all the volunteers who served tea and coffee.

“In total, the grand sum of £260 was raised for this worthy cause.”

Visit www.whishgroup.co.uk to find out more information about W.H.I.S.H.