Fundraising a piece of cake for WI team at spring clean day

In conjunction with the Glaisdale Village Spring Clean, Kate Johnson of the Glaisdale WI held a coffee and cake morning in the Robinson Institute in aid of W.H.I.S.H.

Gemma Brew also ran the popular W.H.I.S.H tombola, with most customers coming away with a quality prize.

A WI spokeswoman said: “Many thanks to all the ladies who supplied cakes and treats, and to all the volunteers who served tea and coffee.

“In total, the grand sum of £260 was raised for this worthy cause.”

Visit www.whishgroup.co.uk to find out more information about W.H.I.S.H.