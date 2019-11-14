Fun-packed Christmas Festival

There will be fabulous entertainment on offer throughout the Whitby Christmas Festival.

The event starts tomorrow (Friday, November 15) and continues throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The lantern parade from Pannett Park down into town kick starts the festival.

In addition to the spectacular lantern procession and the East Side Traders Fairy Fringe, visitors can enjoy local groups The Eskuleles and Back in the Habit on the main stage at the Front Marina Car Park on Langborne Road.

The painting by Ruby Wood, age 8.

The highlight of the evening will be celebrity guest Alex Thomson and the Christmas Card competition winners being invited on to the stage to switch on the festive lights.

The council revealed this year’s Whitby Town Council’s Mayoral Christmas Card Competition winners as Ruby Wood, age 8, and Eliza Petherick-Reid age 7. Their designs will be reproduced and on display in the Festival Marquee and at Pannett Park Gallery.

At the gallery there will be a range of activities with the National Literacy Trust.

There will be storytelling, Christmas token making, and a Diddy Dance Workshop, exploring storytelling through dance for pre-school age boys and girls with MESH Ballet teacher Su Crossland (10.30am to 11am and 11.30am to noon).

Eliza Petherick-Reid’s great work.

Contact 01947 600933 to book a place.

Throughout the weekend there will be a fantastic programme of entertainment in the Festival Marquee.

Many local bands, choirs, dance and drama groups will be entertaining people with top quality performances.

The community team at Sainsbury’s have been working on a programme of activities and the highlight will be a fashion show at 2pm in the entertainment Marquee on Sunday.

As well as an intriguing assortment gifts and products for sale in the market and a delicious selection of foods to experience from the food court, there are many more things to do and see on the festival site.

At various times through the weekend people can make traditional Christmas Decorations with the Captain Cook Museum or enjoy balloon modelling with Derek the Clown.

A town council spokesman said: “Around Whitby there will be yet more fabulous entertainment, hosted by shops and organisations across the town, ranging from Marske Fisherman’s Choir performing at Albert’s Eatery on Church Street through to a Christmas Song Challenge with Whitby Music Shop on Skinner Street.