Fun Full Monty routine at Whitby’s Glass Slipper Ball

Whitby’s Glass Slipper Ball is back again this year – with a farmer-style Full Monty set to bring a cheeky surprise or two to proceedings.

It is just one of the many attractions taking place at this year’s event, which is being hosted at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday November 17.

The fun strip routine will involve three local lads, who will be dancing along to different types of music on stage, in their Wellies but not going the whole way!

The glittering event this year will see Cinderellas and their Princes in their best attire not only enjoying the Full Monty strip – there is also music from the Brand New Cadillacs as well as a disco, games, a silent auction and raffle as well as a three-course meal.

The second ball is this year raising money to help The Epilepsy Society as it is a charity very close to the hearts of two of the event organisers, Mandy Cowen and Mike Tindall.

Mandy said: “I don’t think that many people will be aware of it, but more than half a million people in the UK have seizures that cannot be controlled, so we decided to do it for them.”

Mandy’s son Scott – who has epilepsy – is one of the trio taking part in the Full Monty.

The proceeds from the event will be split with Children in Need, which takes place the same weekend.

Tickets for the ball cost £40 and are available from Mandy – you can email her at abbey view22@hotmail.com or call her on 07867 541840.

Last year’s event proved a big success, with the total of £5,500 split between Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

