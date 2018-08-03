From the Magpie Cafe kitchen - tapas of scallop, King prawn and chorizo

Here is this week’s Magpie Cafe recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

6 King scallops

6 King prawns

100g cooked potatoes

100g chorizo

3 spring onions

1 banana shallot

Half a carrot

1 clove garlic

400g chopped tomatoes

2 tbls butter beans

Chopped parsley

Olive oil for cooking

50g butter

Freshly ground black

Pepper

Bread to serve

Method

Peel and cut the carrot into small dice, dice the potatoes to a similar size to the carrots and then very finely slice the shallot and garlic.

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the chorizo, carrots, potatoes, shallot and garlic, cook over a medium high heat for a couple of minutes or until lightly browned.

Remove these from the pan, retaining the oil in the pan to cook the scallops and prawns.

Turn up the heat and carefully add the scallops and King prawns, pan fry for a minute on each side then add the chorizo mix back into the pan along with the chopped tomatoes and butter beans.

Bring to the boil and cook for a further 2-3 minutes before adding the butter, chopped parsley and black pepper, remove from the heat. Gently swirl the pan to incorporate the butter and parsley.

Place into your serving dish and serve with plenty of fresh bread.