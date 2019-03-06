From starlight fun or 6am sunrise walk - now’s your chance to take part in Saint Catherine’s big four

Saint Catherine’s big four fundraising events for 2019 are all now open for registration.

Anyone signing up for an event online will receive a 20% off code towards any of the other 2019 events.

Festive fun with Saint Catherine's.

You can now sign up to take part in:

Starlight at Scampston – Saturday May 11

Join us for our first ever Starlight at Scampston and create magical memories with your nearest and dearest.

A family fun day open to all, jam packed with exciting things to see and do.

Explore the grounds of Scampston Hall with the family-friendly Enchanted Walk or stroll later into the evening with our Starlight Walk.

Stepney Scramble – Sunday July 14

Are you ready to take it to the next level? Taking place at Stepney Hill Farm, Scarborough, this is a tough-terrain, fun-filled obstacle course that you can wriggle under, dive over and splash through. The event is being supported by Infiniti Scaffolding.

Sunrise Walk – Sunday September 22

Be an early bird and join in the Sunrise Walk.

Enjoy a 6.5-mile circular route round North and South Bays, starting at Saint Catherine’s at 6am.

Watch the sun rise and stop off for free refreshments at the Harbour Bar, where the team have supported the event for 11 years running.

Breakfast will be served at Saint Catherine’s at the end of the walk.

Festive Fun Run – Sunday December 8

Sport your best Christmas fancy dress outfit at the first-ever Festive Fun Run.

Walk, jog, skip or sprint along Scarborough’s North Bay starting from the Sea Life Centre.

Choose a 2K route to The Sands and back or take a 5K option to Hairy Bob’s skate park and back. The 10K route is the same as the 5K route – but you do it twice!

Keep an eye on the Saint Catherine’s Hospice Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, plus www.saintcatherines.org.uk for more details on the run-up to each event.