Frank Skinner adds Scarborough Spa to his new stand-up tour - he also plays Leeds, York, Hull and venues in North East - dates and tickets info

Frank Skinner has added a date in Scarborough for his new stand-up tour Showbiz

Since his last tour, Frank’s only live comedy appearances have been with The Man With No Show, which saw him perform an hour of completely improvised stand-up comedy with no material and no set list.

Now Frank is back after four years, performing at 44 venues across the UK and Ireland and will call into Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Wednesday October 2.

Frank announced the Showbiz tour during a non-stop 10-hour radio show, which marked the 10 year anniversary of his hugely successful career at Absolute Radio. Frank’s award-winning show, The Frank Skinner Show, attracts over one million listeners per week, has achieved 10 million podcast downloads and saw him inducted into the Radio Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Frank Skinner’s live career began in 1987 when he spent £400 of his last £435 booking a room at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Four years later in 1991 he returned to the city and beat fellow nominees Jack Dee and Eddie Izzard to take home comedy’s most prestigious prize, The Perrier Award.

Frank’s last live stand-up show, Man In a Suit, sold out its debut run at London’s Soho Theatre and a subsequent five week residency at the Leicester Square Theatre. Frank performed Man In a Suit for 24 consecutive nights at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014 and went on to release the show on DVD through Universal Studios UK.

As England made their World Cup run last summer, the iconic football anthem Three Lions, written by Frank alongside David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds, topped the singles chart for a fourth separate time – the first time a single has ever reached number one on four separate occasions with the same artist line-up.

Tickets for Frank’s show go on sale on Friday March 22 at 10am and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 and website:www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Other dates include: Wednesday 18-Sep: Hull, City Hall, 8pm

Sunday 22-Sep: York, the Grand Opera House, 8pm

Thursday 3-Oct: Middlesbrough Town Hall, 8pm

Sunday 6-Oct: Darlington, Hippodrome, 8pm

Thursday 24-Oct: Leeds, Playhouse, 8pm

Tickets for all venues go on sale on Friday March 22 at 10am here