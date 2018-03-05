Founder of the Dalesmen Singers passes away

Tributes have been paid to the founder of the Dalesmen Singers, who passed away recently aged 80.

Joseph Alan Easley excelled at golf in his youth and worked as assistant pro in North Ormesby where he grew up.

He was an Apprentice Instrument Artificer at ICI Wilton from 1953 to 1958 before later joinging Head Wrightson Engineering in Thornaby. In 1974 he co-founded Teesside Automation Services, it is still going strong today. By now, living in Danby, Joe founded the Dalesmen Singers and was the first Chairman of the organization. In the early years the “Dalesmen” performed solely in local village halls and churches, but soon spread their wings further, even touring overseas. In 2015 Joe’s grandson, also called Joe, travelled from New Zealand to sing with the “Dalesmen”.

This was a very special occasion for the pair. Whilst living in Danby, Joe was also an active member of various committees including the Danby Show, the Village Hall and even the local Scout Group. He also taught Computer Scienc in Acklam and had a remarkable 100% pass rate for his students. In 2009 Joe moved with his wife Ann to New Zealand to be closer to their son Glenn and his family. He passed away at his home in Auckland on February 20, peacefully while sat at his desk.

A family spokesman said: “Joe was a very caring and gentle man and will be sadly missed by old colleagues and friends, and his family. The legacies he’s left in the Teesside and North Yorkshire areas are something which his family are immensely proud of.”