Former Station Master’s Glaisdale home has business potential

Built in 1865, this former station master’s house and ticket office has been converted into a highly desirable detached residence in an idyllic setting with 1/3 of an acre of landscaped gardens and views across the Esk Valley.

The spacious accommodation totals approximately 1,300 Sq ft and comprises a lounge, drawing room, kitchen/diner, study/bedroom and two conservatories downstairs and two bedrooms, en-suite and bathroom upstairs all benefitting from central heating and period features throughout.

The kitchen/diner is the heart of this home with the warmth coming from the newly-installed Firebird range, which is set within a feature inglenook fireplace.

Leading off the kitchen/diner is the drawing room which is full of interest with its panelled walls, parquet floor and concealed storage cupboards.

The lounge is an elegant reception room which is 26’ in length and benefits from having a gas fire and a bay window overlooking the station’s platform.

The study is the perfect place to read and watch the wildlife in the gardens and has been previously used as a third bedroom.

Upstairs the two bedrooms are both doubles and benefit from having en-suite bathrooms and rural views.

The current owners, who are now retired, ran a successful café and B&B business for more than 20 years and permissions are still in place if the commercial potential of this property is of interest.

This unique property would also be ideal as a permanent home or as a country retreat with the North York Moors on your doorstep.

On the market with Jackson’s Property Services Whitby for £365,000.