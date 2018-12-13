Former Caedmon College, Whitby, student leading the way up Kilimanjaro for charity

A former student of Caedmon College will tackle one of the world’s highest mountains in the new year, in a bid to raise money for MIND.

James Grimont, 22, will take on the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with a number of fellow students at Bangor University in September.

The climb will raise funds for the mental health charity MIND, and James, who is excited for the trip to Africa, will be leading the 47-strong group, which includes his partner, Tom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” the marketing student told the Whitby Gazette.

“I saw an advert on Instagramto be a challenge leader for Summit Kilimanjaro and it really appealed to me.

“It’s a challenge and I was really looking for one, and the opportunity to raise money for charity was something I was looking at too, so it fit nicely.

“I went for an interview for it, and didn’t think much of it afterwards, but I managed to get the chance to become a leader on this challenge and I’m delighted.

“It’s been a challenge at times to recruit students, but we have 47 of us and we’re all looking forward to it.”

The former Caedmon College student is a keen hiker, and has tackled Snowdonia while at university.

As the challenge leader, James will be looking to help his team prepare for Kilimanjaro, and there is plenty planned to help the team tackle Africa’s highest mountain.

“We’re hoping to use a hypoxic chamber to help train ourselves for the changes in altitude,” he added.

“We have a lot planned to help with fitness too.

“We’ve already done one hike together, and we’re planning to do a fair few more from the beginning of 2019 in the build-up to the challenge.

“We have a guide on hand too when we climb Kilimanjaro, to help us through, but we’re doing as much as we can to be prepared for it.”

The group of students partaking in the challenge are aiming to raise £3,380 each, with a collective total of £155,480 being the target.

“Mental health is something that affects so many young people, and is close to me and my partner, Tom,” James added.

“We got to choose the charity that we raised funds for, which was a big appeal for me. We chose to raise money for MIND and it was a no-brainer for both of us.”

So far, James has managed to raise over £600 via his JustGiving page.

You can support him in his fundraiser by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamestimothy