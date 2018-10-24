For sale - Old Filter House, on North York Moors - o/o £200,000

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has instructed estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley to sell the Old Filter House close to the village of Westerdale.

The sale is offered by way of an informal tender with offers sought in excess of £200,000.

The former filter house is situated on Westerdale Moor in the heart of the North York Moors National Park with extensive views over the surrounding dales.

The property is being sold with full planning permission for the potential to create a large holiday cottage in a prime location.

Cameron Sanderson, Development Surveyor at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “Bringing redundant and unique former Yorkshire Water properties to market is an interesting element of Keyland’s work and plays a key role in our wider strategy of unlocking land to contribute to the residential pipeline across the Yorkshire region.

“The release of this property to market is a rare opportunity for a keen purchaser to breathe new life into a former filter house and renovate it into a building with purpose again.

“With full planning permission already in place we expect to receive significant interest from potential purchasers across the Yorkshire region.”