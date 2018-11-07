Food bank in Whitby benefits from young musicians’ concert

Young musicians from the Whitby Music Centre performed in a concert at Hawsker Methodist Church and were able to donate £120 to foodbank4whitby after a retiring collection.

Foodbank4Whitby supports local families and individuals who are going through temporary financial difficulties, providing up to three food parcels per incident to help them overcome the problems.

Chris Taylor, from foodbank4whitby, said: “We rely heavily on the generosity of local people as we have no official support. We thank everybody who has already donated.”

There was standing room only as the four ensembles, Wider opportunities Whitby, Whitby Area Concert Band, the Music Centre Choir and Youth Strings, performed their carefully prepared pieces for an appreciative audience, with a wide range of music to appeal to all tastes, and some well-chosen solo items adding to the variety.

Bob Butterfield added his thanks to the performers and their parents and commented on the friendly relaxed feel-good factor, adding: “The standard as always was very high. The Ensembles were a joy to listen to and the soloists were confident and accomplished.”

Whitby Music Centre thank members of Hawsker Methodist Church for their help and support for the concert.

Whitby Music Centre resumes on Saturday (Nov 10) and is ready to welcome new members to the choir and different ensembles.

Email Bob.Butterfield@northyorks.gov.uk for more information.