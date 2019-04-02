Folk music award-winner Kris Drever plays East Coast venue

Folk fans are in for a treat when Kris Drever visits the East Coast next month.

Kris is a Scottish folk singer songwriter, who has won multiple awards including seven BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, two shortlist nominations for Scottish Album of The Year (with his trio Lau) and much acclaim for his solo recordings and concerts.

His most recent (John Parish produced) album with Lau, Midnight and Closedown was released in February by Reveal Records to wild acclaim.

Kris started the new year with sold0out concert hall tours with both Lau and The Lost Words project.

In January Kris played a 1,500 capacity, sold out, St James’ Theatre, Glasgo,w with full orchestra re-imagining key songs from his career to date including his pro-immigration anthem for our times Ghosts.

May is a chance to hear him up close and personal as he takes in many intimate listening rooms, performing solo across the UK before joining back up with Lau for summer festivals.

Drever’s voice and guitar form a part of the backbone of today’s contemporary roots and folk scene.

Hugely admired as a solo artist, collaborator, a phenomenal and prolific artist. Kris has collaborated with Cream’s Jack Bruce, Bela Fleck, Tinariwen, Joan As Police Woman, Jerry Douglas, Danny Thompson, Tim O’Brien, Sarah Jarosz, Shawn Colvin, Phil Cunningham, Rosanne Cash, Roddy Woomble, Eddi Reader, Adem, Kate Rusby, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart, Seckou Keita and many more. One of Scotland’s finest and most in demand musicians.

He is at Community Centre, Hunmanby, on Saturday May 4.