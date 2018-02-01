Flood warnings in place in the Whitby area, with people urged to take immediate action

A flood warning is in place for seafront locations in Sandsend and Whitby this evening, with people urged to take action.

Flooding is expected at Sandsend during high tide this evening (Thursday), between 4pm and 5.45pm.

A combination of high astronomical tides, wave action and onshore wind direction is expected to generate some overtopping of waves and spray between these times.

Flooding is also possible on the coast from Staithes to Whitby, plus on the River Esk. There is said to be most risk of flooding between 3.45pm and 4.45pm.

Unsettled weather conditions are also expected again on Friday before improving into the weekend.