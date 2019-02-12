Flood wall to be built to protect homes in Church Street, Whitby; contractor is appointed

Scarborough Council has approved the next phase of a £2.3 million plan to protect a historic area of Whitby from flood damage.

The authority’s cabinet voted today to create a 1.2-metre high flood wall to be built along the town’s Church Street in order to safeguard a large number of listed homes and buildings from devasting tidal surges.

The plan was announced in 2015 following the surge of December 2013, which plunged Whitby into darkness and left scores of properties and homes flooded.

The strength of the surge also carried away cars from the Church Street car park and the clean-up bill ran into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Today, the cabinet appointed Esh Construction Limited as the contractor for the scheme. The authority is also to take ownership of some land from North Yorkshire County Council to enable the scheme to be completed.

Whitby ward councillor Sandra Turner (Con) said: “I am very pleased this is moving forward to ensure protection for businesses and residents in Church Street.

“Anyone who has suffered flooding knows it is absolutely devastating.”

In total, 54 residential properties and six businesses will be protected by the wall.

The original budget of the scheme increased by more than £1 million due to the need for further surveys to be carried out and works on contaminated land. Inflation also added to the 2014 budget.

The council secured £1.1m from Local Enterprise Partnership to make up the shortfall.