Flood alert in place for the Whitby area

A flood warning is in place at Sandsend this evening (Friday) with people urged to take immediate action.

The warning has been issued as strong easterly winds continue to batter our coastline and drive the waves in at speed.

Guidance from the Environment Agency says: "This Flood Warning has been issued due to forecast overtopping and wave-blown spray in and around Sandsend as a result of the strong easterly winds. Overtopping and windblown spray are expected through the afternoon and evening of Friday March 2, but the particular time of concern is between 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Conditions will be similar to those experienced on the last few tides. Roads and footpaths near to the coast continue to be affected by windblown spray and debris as a result of wave action, and members of the public are advised to use considerable caution in these areas. We will continue to monitor the situation and update this message accordingly."