Residents and staff at Esk Hall Care Home in Sleights greased their frying pans, mixed the batter and flipped their way to the perfect pancake.

A spokesperson for the event said: “With our frying pans at the ready, residents had a fun competition tossing pancakes to mark the celebration of Shrove Tuesday.

Angela tosses a pancake at the Esk Hall Care Home event.

“The highest pancake toss was won by resident Angela Wood.”