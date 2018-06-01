Flamingo Land visitors trapped on ride as Kumali rollercoaster breaks down

It's a rollercoaster that promises Flamingo Land visitors a breathtaking experience, but one group found themselves going nowhere fast when the Kumali ride broke drown.

A group of visitors to the theme park and zoo near Malton in North Yorkshire found themselves trapped for around an hour yesterday when a mechanical issue brought the ride to a halt as it began its first ascent.

The rollercoaster, which is named after one of park's lion pride, usually reaches a top speed of 56mph.

A Flamingo Land spokewoman said: "Due to a minor mechanical issue, the Kumali rollercoaster train stopped a short distance up the initial ascent, in accordance with its safety systems.

"Customers were safely evacuated from the ride as per our standard training and formal procedures by our experienced engineers and operations team."

Billed as a 'sensational showpiece', the ride features an 87ft tall loop, 55ft Zero-G roll and suspends riders over one of the theme park's lakes at a height of 75ft.