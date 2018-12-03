Five ways animal lovers on the Yorkshire coast can keep their pets safe this Christmas

Vets are urging pet owners on the Yorkshire coast to add house ‘pet proofing’ to their Christmas to-do lists.

Seven per cent of vets in Yorkshire and the Humber who had treated a companion animal in 2017 reported cases of toxic ingestion over the Christmas break, a survey by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has revealed.

Chocolates, raisins and mistletoe are all known to be toxic for dogs and the proportion of vets who have seen dogs with poisoning continues to rise. Chocolate treats remain top of the edible hazards with 78% of UK vets treating a dog for this type of poisoning.

Cats are also no strangers to a veterinary appointment at Christmas.

The survey found that almost one in four vets had treated a cat for antifreeze poisoning (23%) and around one in five (17%) for poisoning by seasonal plants such as lilies and poinsettia.

Mistletoe is also known to be poisonous to cats. Festive decorations such as tinsel and fairy lights can also be a hazard if hung within reach of a family pet.

BVA Junior Vice President, Daniella Dos Santos said: “Christmas is a time of fun and festivities for many families in the UK but presents, decorations and treats such as advent calendars can prove dangerous for pets.

“If you are concerned that they have eaten something they shouldn’t, consult your vet straight away.”

BVA recommends following these five simple tips:

Protect your pet from poisons – a range of festive treats and traditions, such as chocolate in advent calendars and sweets, raisins, xylitol (found in sugar free treats), nuts, grapes, liquorice, poinsettia, holly and mistletoe are toxic to cats and dogs.

Keep decorations out of reach – ribbons, wrapping paper, baubles, tinsel and tree lights can seem like appealing playthings to cats and dogs but can be very dangerous if broken, chewed or swallowed.

Forget festive food for pets – fatty foods and Christmas dinners shouldn’t be shared with the animals of the household. They can trigger sickness and diarrhoea or other conditions from gastroenteritis to pancreatitis, so try to stick to your pet’s regular diet and routine.

Give toys not treats – too many treats can lead to pet obesity, which can have serious consequences for their health, so consider opting for a new toy, or a long walk if you want to indulge your pet this Christmas.

Know where to go – even with all the care in the world, animal accidents and emergencies can still happen. Make sure you’re prepared by checking your vet’s emergency cover provision and holiday opening hours or, if you are away from home, use the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ Find a Vet facility at https://findavet.rcvs.org.uk/home/