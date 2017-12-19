Five Divide celebrate silver anniversary with new year Whitby gig

Five Divide

Whitby Pavilion, New Year’s Eve, 8pm

New Year’s Eve this year sees local 60s band Five Divide celebrate their 25th anniversary at Whitby Pavilion.

The last time the band played the Pavilion on New Year’s Eve is more than 15 years ago and they decided to celebrate this year in style.

Five Divide formed in late 1992 and have gone on to have unrivalled success in and around the Whitby area.

Originally playing U2 covers they moved on to perfect their 60s act. Five Divide have supported the likes of Showaddywaddy, Slade, The Searchers, Ray Lewis (The Drifters) and Tricia Penrose and Bill Maynard (Heartbeat).

The band are firm favourites after all this time and are always grateful to Whitby for all the town’s continued support.

The band will be supported by Keith Wallace providing disco entertainment and the evening’s proceedings will be compared by Martin Hart.

The band also promises a couple of surprises for the evening’s entertainment.

Tickets are selling fast priced £10 each available directly from Whitby Pavilion. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Five Divide are:

Martin Beeforth – bass guitar and vocals

Pete Beeforth – rhythm guitar and vocals

Tony Hoffman – lead guitar and vocals

Dave Welsh – drums and vocals

Five Divide are giving away four tickets for their New Year’s Eve Party.

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the following question:

How many members are in the Five Divide line up?

Email your answers to fivedivide@hotmail.co.uk and the band will pick a winner on Friday December 22.

The winner will be contacted by email.

Tickets for New Year’s Eve with Five Divide (subject to booking fees) at Whitby Pavilion are available online at www.whitbypavilion.com or on 01947 458899