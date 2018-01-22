Fishing: Trenchers to fly flag for Whitby at National Fish & Chip Awards

Trenchers Restaurant is flying the flag for Whitby in the final of the National Fish & Chip Awards - the Oscars of the fish frying industry - which take place in London on Thursday.

Having cast the net far and wide during their judging trawl of the nation over the past year, The National Fish & Chip Awards are now set to make or break the hearts of friers from around the country as they announce the UK’s best fish and chip businesses.

Trenchers is battling it out with these other finalists in the 30th awards:

* Eric’s Fish & Chips, Thornham, Norfolk

* Poppie’s Fish & Chips, Soho, London

* Something Else Fishy, Milborne Port, Dorset

* The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham

* The Pelican, Barnstaple, Devon.

Now in their 30th year, the National Fish & Chip Awards continue to recognise and reward businesses producing the best fish and chips across the UK.

Fish and chip businesses are appraised and judged on a wide variety of criteria ranging from sustainable sourcing practices, customer service, hygiene and staff training, and most importantly, the quality of their fish and chips.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “Fish and chips are a true British icon, it’s our undisputed national dish.

“Crispy battered flakes of fish and piping-hot chips are an inspired combination that has been loved by many generations before us, and will remain at our finger tips for generations to come.

“The fish and chip trade continues to go from strength to strength and it’s only fitting that we celebrate the hard-working, passionate friers behind some of the country’s best fish and chip businesses.

“They proudly uphold the high standards of our industry and help us to reinforce the UK’s reputation as the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”

Keep an eye on our website www.whitbygazette.co.uk next Friday to see how Trenchers got on.

As part of the build-up to the National Fish & Chip Awards, William Herd from Trenchers was recently invited on an exclusive trip to North East Scotland.

Organised by Seafish, the educational trip gave William and four other businesses – all finalists for the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award – the opportunity to have a closer look at the inner workings of Europe’s whitefish capital.