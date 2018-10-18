Fish Box is the plaice to be for pupils

Youngsters from Ash Class from Fylingdales Primary School went to the Fish Box in Robin Hood’s Bay as part of National Seafood Week.

The children were greeted by Zoe Fusco and a wide range of fish was on display.

Stuart Fusco of Fusco’s of Whitby and William Crooks, from Dennis Crooks Fish Merchants, explained how the fish is caught and the names of each of the fish.

The children were excited as William filleted a cod for them and then they got to hold a fish eyeball.

The children were all engaged and asked lots of questions. They were treated to fish and chips, and then as they left they were all presented with a goodie bag and an apron.

Here are some of their personal highlights:

Imogen – my favourite part was when William cut up the cod and I really liked learning the names of the fish.

Ewan – everyone had a great time but I do not like dead fish.

Millie – we really appreciate it. It was my favourite trip.

George – my favourite part was where William cut out the fish eye ball.

Junior – my favourite but was eating fish and chips.

Stuart Fusco said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the children, they were all very keen to learn about fish and how we work here at Fish Box.”