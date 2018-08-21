Fireworks, fun and lantern parade - Whitby’s Christmas festival is back again

Great excitement is building around this year’s Whitby Christmas Festival, which takes place in the town from November 16 to 18.

At the heart of the festival is the Christmas Market, with a spectacular range of stalls – and the event will include a spectacular display of fireworks as well as the traditional lantern parade.

Cllr Phil Trumper, chairman of Whitby Town Council’s events committee, said: “We have had a fabulous show of interest in the market this year, with many local artists and artisan businesses booking a stall as well as many food and drink outlets all wanting to showcase their wonderful products.”

“We have more stalls booked than ever before but there is still room for just a few more businesses to join us.”

Alongside the market there will be a spectacular range of local talents to entertain festival-goers, including music, local bands, dance, storytelling, a First World War fashion show and more in the festival marquee.

The weekend will open on the Friday night with the Community Lantern Procession while the crowds count down to the switch-on of the town Christmas lights.

There will be a spectacular firework display on the Saturday and other activities, including fairground rides will run throughout the weekend.

Christmas Market Stalls for the festival are booking up quickly, though there are still a few available.

Anyone interested in taking a stall or getting involved should contact Whitby Town Council on 01947 820227.

Stall holder application forms can be downloaded from the Whitby Town Council website.