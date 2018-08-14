Firefighters called out as car overturns on Saltergate Bank near Pickering

Firefighters from three North Yorkshire stations were called out last night after a car overturned near Pickering.

Crews from Goathland, Pickering and Whitby joined police at the scene of the crash on Saltergate Bank at around 10.30pm.

Also in news: Warning issued as pension holders targeted by scammers offering 'free pension review'



A spokesman said a Renault Clio had overturned and was found on its roof.

He said nobody was trapped inside the car and no other vehicles were involved, but crews provided support by making the area safe.

Also in news: Black cab rapist 'questioned in Yorkshire over allegations of non-recent sexual assault'